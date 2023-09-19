Rising Investments In Refrigerated Warehes Propel Growth In The Globalld Chain Monitoring Market

The Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, with a size estimated at USD 3.62 billion in 2022, has seen substantial expansion, reaching USD 4.09 billion in 2023.

This growth is poised to continue at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.47%, ultimately surging to an impressive USD 9.96 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This in-depth research report delves into the intricacies of the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, providing valuable insights, forecasting revenues, and analyzing trends across varisub-markets:

Offering: The market is categorized into Hardware and Software. Hardware, which includes Networking Devices, RFID Devices, Sensors & Data Loggers, and Telematics & Telemetry Devices, has shown significant potential. However, Software is projected to witness substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

Application: Three key application sectors are examined-Chemicals, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare sector is poised to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

Logistics: The market encompasses a wide range of logistics options, including Airways, Cold Containers, Railways, Roadways, Transportation, Warehouses, and Waterways. Notably, Waterways are projected to witness significant market share growth in the coming years.

Region: The report offers an in-depth regional analysis, covering the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Key countries within these regions are also highlighted, providing a granular view of market dynamics. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

The report dives into the factors driving and inhibiting market growth, offering insights into opportunities and challenges:

Drivers:



Growing foon supply chain efficiency and transparency

Increasing need for temperature-sensitive drugs Rising emphasis on reducing food wastage during transportation

Restraints:

Lack of standardization and high operational costs

Opportunities:



Increasing penetration of cold chain logistics through domestic food & pharma delivery apps

Advancements in cold chain monitoring solutions Rising investments in building refrigerated warehouses

Challenges:

Lack of required cold chain infrastructure in low-income countries

The report provides insights on several key pointers:

Market Penetration: It offers comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.

Market Development: The report delves into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the market.

Market Diversification: It provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: The report exhaustively assesses market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers critical questions, including:



What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

How have inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaped the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas are ideal for investment in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market?

Key Attributes:



No. of Pages: 189

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $4.09 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $9.96 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 13.4% Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned



Ambetronics Engineers Pvt.Ltd.

Berlinger & Co. AG

Carrier Global Corporation

Controlant hf.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Elpro-buchs AG

Klinge Corporation

Lineage Logistics, LLC

Logistimo India Private Limited

Monnit Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Orbcomm, LLC

Parsyl Inc.

Verigo Zest Labs Inc. by Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

