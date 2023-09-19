Preludedxtm To Present New Dcisionrt®Parative Data In Oral Session At ASTRO 2023 Annual Meeting

“We are pleased to have our new comparison data on DCISionRT selected for oral presentation at the prestigiASTRO Annual Meeting,” said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx.“This new data is being presented by Dr. Frank A. Vicini, who will share how this data further validates the value of DCISionRT in guiding treatment decisions for DCIS patients.”

Oral Presentation

Title: Number 100: Limitations in the Application of Clinicopathologic Factors Alone in Predicting Radiation Benefit for Women with Low-Risk DCIS after Breast Conserving Surgery: The Impact of a 7-Gene Biosignature Based on 10-year Ipsilateral Breast Recurrence (IBR) Rates

Presenter: Frank A. Vicini, MD, FASTRO, Radiation Oncologist at Michigan HealthCare Professionals, member of NRG Oncology, and first author of the study

Date: Sunday, October 1, 8:00 AM PT

Location: Room 6B

Additional PreludeDx ASTRO Posters Will Be Presented

Title: Number 2439: Impact on Radiation Therapy Recommendation and Treatment Modality for Patients with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Using the 7-Gene Biosignature: Analysis of the PREDICT Study

Presenter: Chirag S. Shah, MD, Director of Breast Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Date: Monday, October 2, 3:00 PM PT

Location: Hall B1

Title: Number 57473: A Biosignature Integrating Immune and Metabolic Signaling Axes to Assess Limited Radiation Therapy Response in Early-Stage Breast Cancer from a Low-Risk Cohort

Presenter: Troy Bremer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, PreludeDx

Date: Monday, October 2, 3:00 PM PT

Location: Hall B2

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancercells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: and followon Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

