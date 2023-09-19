Proven Growth And Ie VCT Plc: Intention To Fundraise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT plc
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
(together the "Companies" and each being a“Company”)
Intention to Fundraise
19 September 2023
The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined offer for subscription (the "Offer") for tax years 2023-24 & 2024-25 later in the tax year.
A prospecwith full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.
MENAFN19092023004107003653ID1107099291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.