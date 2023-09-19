Interactive Brokersllaborates With Zero Hash To Enhance Crypto Trading

“Interactive Brokers has always focused on providing experienced traders and institutional investors with advanced technology, competitive pricing and a wide range of global products,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers.“Since 2021, clients of Interactive Brokers have been able to trade cryptocurrency alongside the many other asset classes we offer, and the collaboration with Zero Hash underscores our dedication to providing clients the ability to seamlessly allocate part of their portfolio to cryptocurrency."

Zero Hash's solution enables IBKR customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin through an account they open with Zero Hash. Zero Hash provides IBKR clients access to robust liquidity, crypto custody and market data. Zero Hash manages the complexity of custody, liquidity and licensing of digital assets while IBKR manages the client interaction. IBKR is a Nasdaq-listed, leading trading platform for individual and institutional investors, that lets clients trade stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, crypto and more on 150 markets worldwide. IBKR is one of the largest online trading brokerages with $377 billion in assets under custody and now offers access to one of the most complete crypto trading experiences to eligible clients.

“IBKR was one of the leading FinTechs before the term even existed, having been founded in the 1970s and has become one of the most valuable companies in the world,” said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash Founder and CEO.“We are pleased that IBKR became a shareholder and partner, cementing Zero Hash as the most trusted and sophisticated B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

IBKR is leveraging Zero Hash's Central Limit Order Book (CLOB), with deep liquidity powered by tier 1 liquidity providers, including Stillman Digital, Amber Technologies and DV Chain.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.'s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O'keeffe

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.