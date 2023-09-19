X4 Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Cantor Global Healthcarenference

Details are as follows:

Conference: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 4:55 PM ET

Webcast Link

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy across a variety of immunodeficiencies, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome and certain chronic neutropenic disorders. Following successful completion of a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, we are seeking U.S. approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor for the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at .

Contacts:

Daniel Ferry (investors)

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors



(617) 430-7576

Brett Whelan (media)

LifeSci Communications

