Ultimate Medical Academy To Host Amencement For Thands Of Healthcare Students

During the ceremony, UMA graduates, friends and family will have the opportunity to hear from two graduates, one who attended the Clearwater camand one who attended the Online campus. In addition to a keynote address by Cassandra Worthy, Change Enthusiasm Global CEO and best-selling author of“Change Enthusiasm: How to Harness the Power of Emotion for Leadership and Success .”

Worthy has been inspiring people for more than 10 years to embrace change and find opportunity in turbulence. Upon finding her own success following the aftermath of a $5B acquisition of the company she worked for, Worthy went on to advise Fortune 500 companies on how to nurture resiliency and adaptability to foster a successful and visionary environment during a moment of change.

“It is with great pride that we recognize the accomplishments of our graduates,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “Many have juggled full time jobs while caring for their families and working toward promising careers in healthcare. During this time of great change in the lives of our graduates, we are thrilled to bring Cassandra Worthy as our commencement keynote to share her words of encouragement and enthusiasm.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the healthcare industry is projected to have nearly 17 million open positions between 2021 and 2031. UMA prepares students to meet an urgent workforce need in one of our nation's most vital industries by training students to succeed in allied health positions such as patient care technicians, medical office workers, pharmacy technicians, healthcare accounting workers, health information technologists and more.

Although commencement marks the completion of a graduate's academic instruction, UMA's support for its students continues long after graduation. UMA partners directly with allied healthcare employers around the country to identify talent needs, and Career Services advisors help connect graduates with openings that match their new qualifications, as well as assist them with resume and job interview preparation. These support services remain available for life to all UMA alumni as they progress in their careers.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for more than 29 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main camin Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 80,000 alumni and more than 15,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting

