Cabaletta Bio To Participate In Uing Investornferences In September

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.
2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the News and Events section of the Company's website at . Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABATM platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in systemic luerythematoand myositis, and the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphivulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABATM platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio's headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA.
Contacts:
Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
William Gramig
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
