SMX®Mits To Advancingntract Management Excellence With Adoption Of Ncmantract Management Standardstm

The NCMA Contract Management StandardTM serves as a global language for contract management professionals across variindustries and organizations. It provides thought-leading organizations, like SMX, a unified framework to articulate and discuss contract management phases, domains, competencies, and skills. As SMX incorporates the CMS as a cornerstone of its corporate Quality Management System, customers can expect enhanced contract management services, increased operational efficiency, and a more transparent and streamlined experience throughout their contract lifecycle.

"SMX takes immense pride in being an early adopter of CMS, a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to both our internal stakeholders and valued clients," remarked Rick Schutz, Vice President, Corporate Counsel at SMX. "This adoption reflects our pursuit of excellence in every facet of contract management."

Kraig Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of NCMA, emphasized,“the SMX adoption of the CMSTM embodies our unwavering pursuit of a common language for contract management across organizations and around the world.”

With the integration of the CMS into the frameworks of Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting (FAC-C) and the Department of Defense framework (DAWIA), SMX's embrace of the NCMA Contract Management StandardTM (CMS) aligns seamlessly with the evolving landscape of contract management. As SMX embarks on this transformative journey, they look forward to not only exceeding their customers' expectations but also contributing to the evolution and standardization of contract management practices worldwide.

About SMX

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients.

About NCMA:

About NCMA:

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) stands as the premier contract management organization whose mission is to collaborate towards a globally recognized contract management profession that strengthens its newith related acquisition communities. Serving approximately 20,000 members in both the public and private sectors, NCMA propels the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners through a steadfast commitment to serve through the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums.

