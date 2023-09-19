Savax To Participate In The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcarenference 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax, will participate in a fireside chat in New York City on Tuesday, September 26 at 8:45 am ET in Track 3



Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for this conference by visiting the“Events” section of the Icosavax website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectidiseases, with an initial foon life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision for combination and pan-respiratory vaccines. Icosavax's VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax's lead program is a combination vaccine candidate targeting respiratory syncytial vi(RSV) and human metapneumovi(hMPV), and its pipeline includes additional programs in influenza and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavi2 (SARS-CoV-2). Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectidiseases. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

