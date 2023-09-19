NBO's Internship Program Empowers Omani Youth In The Banking Intry

In line with its commitment to unlock opportunities for the Omani youth, National Bank of Oman (NBO) continues its steadfast support for skill development in banking and finance. To date, NBO has accepted an impressive 563 interns in 2023, a testament to its dedication to empowering Omani youth with valuable expertise and equip them with the professional and social skills to confidently enter the job market.

The program involves an engaging orientation session, offering interns profound insights into the details of the banking sector and the distinctive culture of the organisation. These promising interns have been strategically assigned to varidepartments within NBO, providing them with practical exposure to areas such as retail banking, corporate banking, Brand and more. This comprehensive approach ensures they develop a holistic understanding of the banking landscape whilst acquiring invaluable skills that will serve them well throughout their careers.

NBO's Internship Program aligns seamlessly with the bank's steadfastness to bolstering the nation's growth by inspiring its youth and preparing them for the competitive job market. By equipping these talented individuals with professional and social proficiencies, NBO aims to solidify Oman's forthcoming workforce and enhance the nation's global competitiveness and knowledge-based economy as per Oman's 2040 Vision.

NBO's enthusiasm for youth development is demonstrated by a number of initiatives that it organises and supports, including its unique scholarship program. Completed in 2022, the program enabled 11 students from low-income families to complete their undergraduate degrees at the top Universities in the United Kingdom. Through such initiatives, NBO is empowering young Omanis to take their place as future business leaders and supporting the government's ambitions for socio-economic development.