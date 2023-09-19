KFSH&RC Achieves 98% In KLAS Global Ehrtisfaction Survey

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSH&RC) proudly announces its exceptional achievement in the KLAS Global EHR Satisfaction Survey 2022. The renowned healthcare institution has secured a position in the 98th percentile of the survey, reaffirming its commitment to providing outstanding patient care through cutting-edge technology and exceptional electronic health record (EHR) system. This survey ranking is particularly noteworthy as it encompasses 291 comparable hospitals across North America, Asia/Oceania, Europe, and the Middle East.

The KLAS Global EHR Satisfaction Survey is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates the satisfaction levels of healthcare professionals worldwide through their respective EHR solutions.

Osama Alswailem, MD, MA, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of KFSH&RC, added,“As an organization at the forefront of digital health innovation, we continuously strive to leverage technology to drive positive change. Our systems play a vital role in ensuring seamless integration, data accessibility and patient safety. This recognition from the KLAS reinforces our dedication to leveraging digital solutions that enhance clinical workflows and optimize patient experiences.”

KFSH&RC's satisfaction levels have contributed to significant improvements in key areas including employee satisfaction levels. The organization has had substantial positive trends over the past 6 years in areas related to 'Enable Patient-Centered Care' and 'Enable Quality Care.' KFSH&RC's remarkable performance in this survey underscores its dedication to leveraging advanced technology to enhance patient outcomes, streamline workflows, and improve overall efficiency.

In order to highlight global best practices, KLAS reached out to KFSH&RC at its annual symposium and offered them a platform to share their successful governance, collaborative/multi-disciplinary, and interoperable model with international health organizations. Through virtual sessions and workshops, KFSH&RC demonstrated the foundational elements, clinical engagement, and strategic approach that have propelled them to the top percentile globally. The aim was to assist other organizations in establishing similar best practices and improving their overall performance.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center is one of the world's leading specialist healthcare providers, ranked 20th in Brand Finance's list of“2023 World's Top 250 Hospitals” and the first hospital in the Middle East and Africa.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary & quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare in an integrated educational and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a Transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, not-for-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuachievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME Most Wired, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.