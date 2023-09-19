Denominator Announces Significant Seed-Investment Round Led By Intry Executives**

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
This funding will allow Denominator to further expand its growing number of clients, as asset managers, banks, pension funds, and multinational companies seek to meet legal and regulatory requirements and respond to a new generation of investors and consumers.
Denominator, the leading provider of data-driven solutions for promoting transparency in DEI, today announced it has closed a significant seed-investment round. We are thrilled to have such experienced and committed investors supporting our mission, and these investments validates our approach to providing fact-based transparency to DEI performance globally.” - Anders Rodenberg, the CEO of DenominatorNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Denominator, the leading provider of data-driven solutions for promoting transparency in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI), today announced it has closed a significant round of funding. The funding round includes participation from family offices and several former and current executives at leading financial information companies.
"We are thrilled to have such experienced and committed investors supporting our mission," said Anders Rodenberg, the CEO of Denominator. "This investment validates our approach to providing fact-based transparency to DEI performance across industries, organizations, and countries. With our unique database and sophisticated scoring mechanisms, we provide a common denominator for DEI to drive analytical insights for institutional investors and supply chain managers, as well to enable benchmarking of companies' DEI performance relative to peers."
This funding will accelerate Denominator to further expand its growing number of clients, as asset managers, banks, pension funds, and multinational companies seek to meet legal and regulatory requirements and respond to a new generation of investors and consumers.
“Increasingly, investors, and buyers of consumer products expect that their investments and purchases be directed toward organizations that share their values,” Mr. Rodenberg continued.“In financial markets, the number of investment options is increasing, which allows people to direct their savings toward companies that pursue green and other ethically conscipolicies. Similarly, grocery stores provide transparency about the sourcing of food products, allowing consumers to choose based on products' environmental and animal welfare practices. However, when it comes to how companies manage gender, age, race/ethnicity, and other DEI dimensions in their organizations, people are flying blind due to the lack of transparency. At Denominator, our mission is to provide the data needed to empower more informed decision-making in this important domain.”
"Facts are essential to enabling the kinds of rapid and informed decision-making that companies and individuals undertake in our fast-paced, technology-driven world," said one of Denominator's lead investors. "This company's dataset is a unique and valuable tool with applications to finance and beyond. By enabling sound judgment and informed choice, Denominator's massive information archive creates enormbenefits for better functioning markets.”
About Denominator
Denominator is the leading data provider of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) scores and ratings with a mission to ensure fact-based transparency to DEI across organizations, industries, and countries. With the largest DEI database in the world and its holistic approach to DEI, Denominator provides a common language for DEI, helping organizations to better understand risk and opportunities and make informed decisions.
Denominator covers more than 3 million public and private companies across 195+ counties and 85+ industries. The data and analytical insights drive the most comprehensive DEI rating models and indexes, creating the global standard for measuring DEI performance. For more information, please visit .
Emma Helbo
Denominator
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107099191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.