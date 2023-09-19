Logistics P Is Named A Leading 3PL By Global Trade Magazine

Global Trade Magazine Aug-Sep 2023

Logistics PFounder & CEO Jim Berlin meets with members of his team.

Logistics Phas been honored for the fourth time in the past five years.

Scott Frederick

Logistics Plus, Inc.

+1 814-240-6881

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The world changed. And when change happens. Logistics Pdelivers.