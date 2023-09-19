Lumen, Partnertap Open Partner Pipeline With Automation And Data Strategy Aimed At Tomer Needs

Sara Seegers, national vice president for Lumen's Indirect Partner Channel

'Swiping right' on data matches simplifies selling for new and current co-sellers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- PartnerTap announced today a new program with Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to help Lumen grow its sales partner community. Working with PartnerTap, the new co-selling program uses data automation powered by machine learning to quickly match customer needs with Lumen's solution suite. This streamlined process helps new and current co-sellers accelerate growth in new markets by quickly solving customer pain points with a shortened sales cycle.

“We see the connection between more collaboration and faster growth, so we're pulling back the curtain to make it easier for partners and customers to do business with us,” said Sara Seegers, national vice president for Lumen's Indirect Partner Channel.“It's all part of an aggressive simplification strategy as we align with our customers' needs. With PartnerTap, we are collaborating to clear a mutual path to growth for Lumen, our co-sellers, and our customers.”

HOW IT WORKS

Co-sellers securely share data on PartnerTap. Using machine learning and automation, co-sellers can“swipe right” and opt-in to see data matches between Lumen solutions and customer's needs. Once securely connected, real-time visibility into the matches helps co-sellers shorten the sales cycle and more quickly deliver solutions to customers.

Lumen launched the new program within its Indirect Channel Partner community, with plans to expand access across enterprise sales and strategic partners.

“Lumen is leading the telindustry into the future of sales,” said Cassandra Gholston, CEO of PartnerTap.“Their innovative approach to sharing data and co-selling with channel partners is already creating waves in the industry. It's been thrilling to see their partners' excitement and how much new pipeline there is for everyone to go after.”

“PartnerTap is an incredible tool to drive foand achieve targeted sales success,” said TJ Banks, vice president of sales for Carrier Access.“We've been able to bridge gaps, share insights, and unlock a world of possibilities, empowering our business to thrive in an interconnected landscape. It will be an integral component of our ongoing strategy.”

About PartnerTap

PartnerTap is the leading cloud-based co-selling platform for enterprises that sell with or through ISVs, resellers, distributors, TSDs, MSPs, alliances, systems integrators, and marketplace partners. The PartnerTap Ecosystem Sales Platform gives companies an easy way to identify all the potential sales opportunities with each partner and empower sales teams to co-sell with partners securely. PartnerTap serves companies with thriving partner ecosystems, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lumen, ADP, SAP Concur, LastPass, Avant, and Softchoice. Partner teams invited to connect on PartnerTap may use the product for free with the partner(s) that invite them. Learn more at .

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

