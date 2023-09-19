Maialearning Simplifiesllege Admissions And Recruiting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MaiaOffers makes it easy for college admissions representatives to engage with high school students in a faster way. The admissions process should be an exciting one. By connecting institutions with talented students, we are opening doors to new possibilities and fostering mutually beneficial relationships.” - Satish MirleCUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MaiaLearning, a leading provider of solutions for college and career readiness, announces the launch of MaiaOffers. This cutting-edge platform aims to revolutionize the admissions experience for students and post-secondary institutions.
According to recent survey results from NACAC, 61% of students interviewed feel overwhelmed by application advice, 77% find the college admission process complex, and 65% feel like they are treated as numbers during the process. These findings highlight the need for a reimagined approach to college admissions (NACAC Survey, 2023) .
Recent research shows that the Direct Admission Model increases college application submissions from underrepresented groups and makes students feel valued. This model also helps alleviate stress and anxiety associated with the application process (Greenberg, 2023) .
With MaiaOffers, students can share their counselor-verified comprehensive Digital Profiles with post-secondary institutions months before the application cycle begins. These profiles include information on career and program interests, academic records, and work experiences.
Institutions can review and connect with students and their counselors, and seamlessly offer admissions and financial aid awards through the platform. Students can accept offers, and these outcomes are recorded in their school records.
"The research highlights the challenges and anxieties students face," said Satish Mirle, Co-Founder and CEO of MaiaLearning. "We strongly believe all students deserve the opportunity to find their ideal post-secondary institutions, and that the admissions process should be an exciting one. By connecting institutions with talented students, we are opening doors to new possibilities and fostering mutually beneficial relationships."
With MaiaOffers now available to students and universities, the admissions experience is poised for a transformative change. To learn more please visit
