The Onestream-Howwe Platform Digitalizes The CEO Role Uniting Operational And Strategic Execution

Operational and Strategic Execution United for Financial Growth
Two industry leaders unite to offer a platform for CEOs, merging Digital Strategy Execution with Corporate Performance Management, fueling financial growth. With this strategic partnership we are committed to equipping CEOs and businesses globally with a holistic and integrated solution for effective strategy execution and performance management.” - Carl Yost, Chairman at Black Diamond AdvisoryNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Howwe Technologies, the market-leading provider of Digital Strategy Execution software, and Black Diamond Advisory, the largest OneStream solution partner, are proud to unveil a unique market offering that redefines the landscape of operational and strategic planning. The partnership links Howwe's market leading Digital Strategy Execution platform with OneStream's Corporate Performance Management, introducing an innovative approach that empowers CEOs and streamlines organizational success.
The integration of OneStream and Howwe results in a unified Digital Book of Record encompassing the entirety of a business's operational and strategic facets. This transformative collaboration forms a comprehensive management and growth acceleration platform that resonates deeply with CEOs:
- Designed with CEOs in Mind: Built from a business perspective and used by all employees, Howwe empowers CEOs to execute their company's most important strategic initiatives while effectively managing corporate performance.
- Empowering Proactive Measures: CEOs can now proactively accelerate and measure key activities required to boost revenue, increase profits, and drive role-based behavioral change at an accelerated pace.
- Leveraging Strategic Insights: The platform harnesses the power of historical data, predictive analytics, public-grade data integrity, and real-time fidelity checks to provide actionable insights and drive informed decision-making.
Market dynamics and emerging trends reveal an opportunity for transformation. Currently, 97% of CEOs continue to navigate their essential strategic initiatives manually, leading to delays or abandonment of 90% of strategy execution projects. It's high time for CEOs and corporate strategy to go digital. The changing landscape dictates that CEOs, like their executive counterparts, need dedicated applications to navigate their business-critical processes effectively.
Ulf Arnetz , CEO and Founder at Howwe Technologies, highlights the changing market dynamics: "Recognizing the evolving landscape, Howwe Technologies proudly recommends the integrated OneStream-Howwe solution to our valued customers. This partnership brings forth a transformative platform that not only meets the urgent need for a seamless connection between operational analytics and strategy execution, but propels it to new heights. By merging OneStream's performance management with Howwe's strategic execution prowess, CEOs gain the power to effortlessly align organizational strategies with real-time data, ushering in an era of unparalleled success."
Carl Yost, Chairman at Black Diamond Advisory, underscores the significance: "The CEO must have a digital book of record for execution and monitoring of their strategy that actively links with the real-time data of the organization. With this strategic partnership we are committed to equipping CEOs and businesses globally with a holistic and integrated solution for effective strategy execution and performance management."
About Black Diamond Advisory
Black Diamond Advisory is the largest global OneStream Software consulting firm in the world. As a OneStream Diamond Partner, the company offers financial transformation, advisory, change management and process automation services. Focused on serving chief financial officers (CFOs), our experts have extensive OneStream Software implementation experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale projects. Black Diamond Advisory operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, EMEA, and APAC. We are committed to customer success and remain engaged with clients throughout their entire transformation journey to ensure the greatest value is derived from the investment. We only work with OneStream Software because we believe that it is the future of digital finance, and we are 100% aligned with them on Customer Success.
About Howwe Technologies
Howwe Technologies AB (publ) is a Stockholm-New York City based SaaS company helping companies to shorten the timeline from "decision” until”increased revenue and profit” creating measurable financial results.
The company's CEO-centric solution for growth, Howwe®, is designed for proactively executing the company's most vital strategic initiatives. Howwe® functions much like a strategy execution application, but with a streamlined foon the most important initiatives. This allows the CEO to reach deep into the organization, accelerating and measuring the necessary activities for achieving financial goals and facilitating role-based behavioral change more swiftly.
Howwe® [How We] stands for how we as a company can improve tomorrow, today. It includes role-based”what's in it for me”, automated business insights for growth and”how" for employees which minimize organizational resistance and improves the organization's self-confidence and Employee Satisfaction Scores.
