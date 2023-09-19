Wytrwal Intries To Participate In The Ukraine Nomic Rnstructionnference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wytrwal Industries
The Veteran-owned emerging markets consulting firm will meet with global participants to assist in rebuilding the war-torn region.
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC , (“Wytrwal”) a leading international consulting firm and government contractor focused on finance, economics, and analytics in the global emerging markets is pleased to announce its participation in the“Doing Business in Ukraine: The Role of the Private Sector in Ukraine's Economic and Transformation” conference hosted by The Center for Strategic and International Studies (“CSIS”) during September 21-22.
The Conference will be held at the think tank's headquarters in Washington, DC, and will be informed by the work of the CSIS Ukraine Economic Reconstruction Commission.
“Ukraine and Russia have been at war for over 9.5 years, and it is time to develop and finance a plan to end the war and start the transition to a fully transparent democracy and free market economy,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal, a former emerging markets investment banker, and a former Advisor to the World Bank 's multi-billion dollar reconstruction program directed out of Sarajevo upon the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement that ended the civil war in the Former Republics of Yugoslavia.
“We look forward to meeting with sophisticated international institutional investors, consultants, contractors, and government officials during this event that will allow our firm to discuss its 30-year track record of post-war reconstruction advisory work in the Balkans, Latin America, Africa, Southwest Asia, and Central Asia. We will ensure that work is focused effectively on post-war Ukraine,” Luzine added.
Wytrwal personnel have decades of experience from successful engagements in working across austere, war-torn environments with development officials, government leadership, International Organizations (“IOs”), and many non-governmental organizations (“NGOs”) in order to facilitate transactions, provide advice, and ensure donor funds are obligated and efficiently invested in projects that will benefit the local communities.
Wytrwal Industries is excited to participate in the Ukraine Economic Reconstruction Conference and looks forward to connecting with government officials, institutional investors, consultants, and other experts, and sharing its expertise and insights on post-conflict reconstruction projects across the frontier nations in the global emerging markets.
About The Center for Strategic and International Studies
The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit policy research organization dedicated to advancing practical ideas to address the world's greatest challenges.
For more information on CSIS, visit
About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC
Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a HUBzone based, small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and high technology firms. The Wytrwal name has roots in New York's Mohawk Valley that date back to the late 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, defense, consumer goods, textiles, and banking.
Contact Information:
New York (518) 918-1149
Edmund Luzine
Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC
+1 305-479-4157
emailhere
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107099183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.