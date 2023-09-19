Generational Equity Advises JBL Solutions In Itsle To Valsoft





JBL Solutions (JBL), located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is an industry-specific SaaS software publisher. The Company's products trace their history over 40 years of continusoftware development and are well-honed to specific industry needs and uses. JBL targets distribution and light fabrication industries, particularly around industrial and welding gas operations.

JBL's excellent industry reputation and brand awareness have established it as the go-to source for purpose-driven, industry-specific software solutions. The Company has a client base composed of 225+ active accounts with a 60% rate of repeat business.

Located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Valsoft Corporation (Valsoft) acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche.

A key tof Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss , and his team, led by Senior Managing Director, Julie Sandoval closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with JBL.

“It was a pleasure working with the owners of JBL Solutions and the Valsoft Team. I wish both parties continued success,” said Sandoval.

