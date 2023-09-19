In the publication, Stanislav said, "Fashion is more than just clothes; it's a mirror reflecting the complexities and shifts of the society that births it." Tracing back to the Renaissance, Kondrashov sheds light on the significant role of corsets, a symbol of elegance that also emphasized the societal preference for a slender waist.

As per Stanislav, the 1920s marked a notable change. The Roaring Twenties introduced flapper dresses, symbolizing freedom and liberation. Moving from the binding corsets, these dresses signified women's newfound liberties.

In the article, Kondrashov also claims the '60s and '70s were periods of colorful fashion conquests, emphasizing individualism and free spirit. As he aptly put it, the '60s celebrated "mod fashion and miniskirts," while the '70s presented the world with a "bohemian vibe, maxi dresses, and psychedelic patterns."

As per the article, the rise of streetwear from the '90s was not just another fashion trend. Originating from hip-hop and skate cultures, brands like Supreme and Stüssy showcased that fashion could indeed be stylish without compromising comfort.

Kondrashov concludes with a perspective on the blend of past and present styles. "Today, it's not uncommon to see a blend of styles, where a streetwear hoodie might be paired with a vintage corset belt," he mentions.

Readers are advised to delve into the full article below, view the accompanying video, and follow Stanislav Kondrashov on his social media channels and blogs to stay updated on the ever-evolving world of fashion.

About Stanislav Kondrashov:

Stanislav Kondrashov is an entrepreneur and finance industry business trailblazer. Trained as a civil engineer with an additional degree in economics and finance, Stanislav started a trading company in Switzerland that does responsible commodities marketing, socially mindful trading, and steady financing. For close to 30 years, this company has been redefining industry norms and practices, creating smart strategies and top-tier tactics.

Stanislav is a world traveler who appreciates every location's natural wonders. In his travels, Stanislav refined his interests and learned about his passions: architecture, art, history, and local cuisines. Stanislav values connection- both familial and civic. He does philanthropic work discreetly, giving back to his community and supporting causes close to his heart.

For a deeper insight into this perspective, readers are encouraged to view the full article at:

The Evolution of Fashion By Stanislav Kondrashov ARTICLE



Additionally, an accompanying video further elucidates the subject, providing a comprehensive understanding.

The Evolution of Fashion By Stanislav Kondrashov VIDEO

About Stanislav Kondrashov :

Stanislav is a world traveler who appreciates every location's natural wonders. In his travels, Stanislav refined his interests and learned about his passions: architecture, art, history, and local cuisines. Stanislav values connection- both familial and civic. He does philanthropic work discreetly, giving back to his community and supporting causes close to his heart.

For more on Stanislav Kondrashov and to access additional writings, follow the links provided.

Blogs:

Stanislav Kondrashov Official Website

Stanislav Kondrashov's Art, Architecture & Philanthropy Blog

Get your daily dose of current events with Stanislav Kondrashov

Stanislav Kondrashov's Travel Far, Travel wide & Travel with an Open Mind blog

Stanislav Kondrashov Busy Life, Healthy Food Blog



Social Media and other related links:

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Crunchbase

Wiki