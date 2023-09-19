Ilhwa Kim is a leading figure in the sculptural painting trend that is fast gaining momentum inntemporary abstract expressionist art.

Her wall sculptures have captured the admiration of both discerningllectors and art entiasts, solidifying her stature as a leading artist at HOFA.

Kim's 'Tuner's Notes' sold for three times its estimated price at PHILLIPS Hong Kong, setting a new valuation benchmark and signalling a new career phase.

Her new exhibition 'Tactile Hands' will run for 2 weeks from 29 September till 11 October 2023. Press preview 28 September, RSVP only.

Pioneering London-basedntemporary art gallery, HOFA , is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 2023 solo exhibition of South Korean abstract expressionist artist Ilhwa Kim, who from 29 September to 11 October will unveil new works in her living architecture series at the Gallery's Bruton Street flagship.

Titled Tactile Hands , the show will enthral viewers in the exquisite details of Kim's unique sculptural paintings,posed of tens of thands of seed units. Each seed unit has abination of straight lines and circles, whichpose a tiny single universe. The Korean artist dyes each sheet of Hanji paper by hand with thands of differentlours cutting and rolling the layers of paper to make them rigid. It gives Kim an emotional bonding to every single universe. Not a single universe has theme shape, look orlour in her work.

Since joining HOFA, Ilhwa Kim's career has soared owing largely to the phenomenal appeal of her work. She has staged solo shows at HOFA, London every year since 2017 and has established a reputation for large, one-of-a-kind art works.

Acquired by eums and featured in prominentllections worldwide, Kim has successfully made her mark in the auction world with remarkable results. Her artwork, 'Tuner's Notes', was auctioned at the 20th Century &ntemporary Art & Design Dayle at PHILLIPS in Hong Kong on 30th November 2022. It sold for three times its estimated price, setting a new benchmark for the value of her pieces and heralding a new phase in her iltri career.

Kim who describes her works as seed universes, sensory maps and living architectures, had this toy about the subject of her uing show, "I create artworks thatbine sculpture and painting in order to explore the richness, dynamism and depth of sensory experience on canvas. These layered, entangled and ever-evolving sensory experiences, happening in a world defined by nature's infinite possibilities, are what I strive to capture in my works."

HOFA Gallery were among the first to embrace the artist's unique artworks and have supported her rise to both critical andmercial success over the years.

Gallery-founder Simonida Pavicevic believes the uing show is a t-see, "It has been immensely rewarding to witness the steady rise of Ilhwa Kim over the years. We are pleased thatllectors and art lovers are taking notice of her unique sculptural paintings and her uing exhibition is a special opportunity to experience her fascinating artworks in person."

Ilhwa Kim's ' Tactile Hands ' exhibition is open to the public 29 September – 11 October 2023 at HOFA Gallery.

Press preview 28 September 2023, RSVP only .



