Three Killed As Sians Drop Guided Bomb On Kupiansk

"Russian occupiers committed another war crime against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Today, the enemy struck the city of Kupiansk with a guided bomb. This strike killed three civilians. Emergency services are currently at the scene. The information is being clarified," he wrote.

