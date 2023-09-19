New Direct Flights Tonnect Kyrgyzstan With Egypt, Vietnam

He mentioned that plans are already in place to launch a flight from Bishkek to the coastal resort city in southern Vietnam, Nha Trang, by the end of October.

Aralbayev also added that there are plans to open a flight between Bishkek and the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, located on the shores of the Red Sea. This will be a seasonal charter flight operating during the winter.

Furthermore, he noted the possibility of launching a flight between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, connecting the Kyrgyz city of Osh to Tashkent, which is currently under exploration.

Additionally, the Osh - Urumqi (China) route is in the process of being studied for obtaining all necessary permits. There are also plans to establish a flight route between the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Bishkek.