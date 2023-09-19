New Direct Flights Tonnect Kyrgyzstan With Egypt, Vietnam

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 19. The direct
flights are soon expected to connect Kyrgyzstan with resort cities
in Egypt and Vietnam, Timur Aralbayev, the Director of Commerce at
Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport Company, said, Trend reports.
He mentioned that plans are already in place to launch a flight
from Bishkek to the coastal resort city in southern Vietnam, Nha
Trang, by the end of October.
Aralbayev also added that there are plans to open a flight
between Bishkek and the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt,
located on the shores of the Red Sea. This will be a seasonal
charter flight operating during the winter.
Furthermore, he noted the possibility of launching a flight
between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, connecting the Kyrgyz city of
Osh to Tashkent, which is currently under exploration.
Additionally, the Osh - Urumqi (China) route is in the process
of being studied for obtaining all necessary permits. There are
also plans to establish a flight route between the Chinese cities
of Chengdu and Bishkek.
