ION Storage Systems Secures Supply Agreement With World's Leading Ceramics Supplier,Int-Gobain Ceramics

, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Storage Systems (ION), a Maryland-based manufacturer of safe, high-energy density, solid-state lithium metal batteries, announced today a multi-year supply agreement with

Saint-Gobain Ceramics, a global leader in ceramic materials products, which founded the Saint-Gobain Lithium Solutions business. This initiative originated from the Group's robust engagement in decarbonization solutions and vested interest in the fast-evolving domains of electric vehicles (EVs) and intertwined battery technologies.

The agreement comes after a successful technical relationship and manufacturing pilot program between ION and Saint-Gobain Ceramics. As part of the agreement, Saint-Gobain Ceramics will utilize its proprietary manufacturing process to produce high-quality ceramic powder.

ION will start to use Saint-Gobain Ceramics powder from their qualified pilot level and transition to the one of their high-volume lines of ceramic powder with plans to increase the scale of usage in subsequent years to meet ION's planned GWh-scale manufacturing growth to support defense, aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, and grid storage customers.

"At ION, we pride ourselves on our ecosystem of world-class, like-minded innovators and partners who share our values and commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable, future," said Ricky Hanna, ION's Chief Executive Officer. "Not only does Saint-Gobain embody those values and commitment, there are very few organizations in the world that can deliver the exceptional quality of supply at the scale that ION needs to be successful. We are proud to call Saint-Gobain Ceramics our partner as we prepare to deliver our ground-breaking battery technology to the market, and we are actively exploring other ways to collaborate in the future."

With ongoing engagement from diverse industries and immediate revenue pathways, ION is bringing an innovative approach to a competitive marketplace for battery technologies. Building on continuvalidation from investors and industry testing and supply partners like Saint-Gobain, ION is empowered to address a vital customer need: quickly getting superior batteries into a scalable, practical application. The agreement with Saint-Gobain will be allowing ION to deliver a generational leap in battery safety and performance.

About ION Storage Systems, Inc.

ION offers a uniquely adaptable solid-state battery solution for a variety of applications including defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage. The product of a materials-science-based approach, ION's patented solid-state lithium metal technology can offer a battery without cobalt, nickel, and other less sustainable materials offering a variable architecture of revolutionary 3-D, ceramic structure, built with rapidly scalable manufacturing in mind. ION leverages a unique ceramic cell design that supports the use of current and next-gen cathode chemistries, promoting circularity and recycling, avoiding the issues and challenges of mining, and refining rare earth metals.

