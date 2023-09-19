WTO: Global Tourism Rvers After The Pandemic Setback

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The World Tourism Organization has declared that global tourism has been recovering from the worst crisis on record when the sector was afflicted with the coronavipandemic.
The organization in a statement on Tuesday said number of international tourists, between January and July, reached 84 percent of the level that had existed before the outbreak.
Number of international tourists between January and July reached 700 million, growing by 43 percent as compared to the same period in 2022. The figure last July alone was at 145 million.
"Global tourism is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of year. By investing in people and projects that make a difference, we can deliver on the sectorآ's potential to drive growth and opportunity for all," said Zurab Pololikashvi, the WTO secretary general.
Tourists with Middle East destinations, over the past seven months, rose by 20 percent as compared to the pre-coronavilevels.
The proportion in Europe was 91 percent, Africa 92 percent, Asia and the Pacific 61 percent.
The Madrid-headquartered organization predicted that the sector would recover in December, at moderate levels, due to end of the summer season, soaring inflation and oil prices. (end)
