WFP Official Praises Kuwait's Long-Term Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Representative of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the GCC, Mohammad Yahya, affirmed on Tuesday Kuwait's continusupport in emergency and humanitarian response activities.
Yahya stated to KUNA on the program's launch, "We are working closely with the Kuwaiti government to provide long-term sustainable support to the most vulnerable communities around the world."
He added that regarding the lack of funding and the deteriorating level of food security worldwide, Kuwait contributed USD 18.8 million in 2023 to support WFP operations in varicountries.
He also added that WFP is struggling to meet global needs for food aid with a decrease of 60 percent this year, noting that it is the highest rate recorded in the program's history, which forced them to only rescue people that are suffering from hunger.
He stated that, "It is no longer limited to the fact that we have received much less funding, but also to the fact that we need more this year."
He continued, "The gap between funding needs and humanitarian needs widened steadily and has been amplified by new conflicts, global economy, and climate crisis."
The World Food Programme was established in 1961 and considered the largest humanitarian organization to support people recovering from conflict, disasters and climate change using food assistance. (end)
