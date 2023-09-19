ICRC, IRCS accept signing five-year memorandum of understanding

(MENAFN) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as well as the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have accepted inking a five-year memorandum of understanding with the aim of providing an improvement to two-sided relations.



Within the frame of ICRC responsibilities, the memorandum might be highly beneficial in improved replies to crisis, ISNA cited Robert Mardini, ICRC chief executive, as declaring.



"IRCS and the ICRC can play a complementary role in many fields," he continued.



He uttered the comments in a gathering in Geneva on September 13 with Yaqoub Soleimani, the general secretary of IRCS.



All activities concerning the values of the International Red Cross, global humanitarian rights, as well as its promotion are the foundation of this collaboration, Mardini emphasized.



Indicating the IRCS as a dependable partner in West Asia, the ICRC representative noted: "Our cooperation and partnership with IRCS is very important and valuable because of its vast and extensive knowledge and experience in dealing with immigrants, refugees, and victims of war."

MENAFN19092023000045015839ID1107099084