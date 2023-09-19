Unlock Your Acting Potential with Monther Rayahneh on Bigo Live

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: 18th September 2023 – Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, is set to revolutionize the development of aspiring actors with its latest groundbreaking project, "The Acting Coach." Collaborating with the legendary Jordanian actor Monther Rayahneh, Bigo Live is poised to empower and inspire its users by providing unprecedented free access to the art of acting. The initiative not only aims to demystify acting, but also encourages ordinary users to discover and pursue their passions through livestreaming, in line with Bigo Live’s newest policy.



Monther Rayahneh (Bigo ID：Montherrayahnah), celebrated for his outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, is set to conduct a series of acting masterclasses exclusively on Bigo Live. As a celebrated actor known for his compelling performances, Monther is well-equipped to impart valuable knowledge, making these classes a unique opportunity for participants. Through these immersive sessions, Monther will guide users through the fundamentals of acting, providing a gateway for those looking to pursue their passion for the dramatic arts. The Acting Coach is designed to break down the complexities of acting, making it comprehensible and achievable for individuals with a burning desire to explore this dynamic field.



Monther Rayahneh shared his vision for The Acting Coach during a recent interview with Bigo Live. He said, “My aim is to create a regional Arabian team, a dynamic collective of young, motivated individuals brimming with enthusiasm. I firmly believe that each participant has the potential to become either an actor or an acting coach in the future. Throughout this project, my aim is to share and introduce modern research methodologies regarding acting techniques.”



Spanning at least ten episodes, The Acting Coach is set to air two times a week throughout September 2023. Each episode offers a methodical exploration of various aspects of acting, rendering it suitable for both novices and those seeking to refine their skills. Participants can anticipate the following in these engaging sessions:

• Introduction to Acting: Monther will take participants on a journey through the basics, demystifying acting and its key components.

• Character Building: Delve into the intricacies of developing characters, understanding their motivations, and bringing them to life.

• Scene Study: Explore the art of analyzing scenes, dissecting scripts, and interpreting roles effectively.

• Emotional Expression: Learn how to channel emotions authentically, a fundamental skill for any actor.

• Method Acting: Gain insights into the world of method acting, a transformative approach to character portrayal.

• Interaction and Engagement: Interact directly with Monther, asking questions, seeking guidance, and receiving personalized feedback.



Bigo Live is committed to offering its users a diverse and enriching experience, and The Acting Coach aligns seamlessly with this mission. The platform's interactive and real-time nature lends itself perfectly to an educational endeavor like this, fostering a vibrant community of learners and aspiring actors. Through live streaming, participants can engage directly with Monther Rayahneh, bridging the gap between knowledge and practice. The platform's global reach ensures that aspiring actors from all corners of the world can access these invaluable masterclasses.



Monther also shared a memorable instance of his impact through social media while stating, “One memorable instance was with a drama series I worked on, titled 'What If.' Through social media, this series managed to foster a sense of mental well-being among its viewers, encouraging a shift in their mental perceptions. A single word can guide people toward positivity or negativity. What truly matters is consistently building a positive connection with the audience and reflecting a productive image.”



These masterclasses extend beyond the digital realm. Monther envisions taking this experience to the streets and theaters, immersing participants in real-life interactions with fellow Bigo Live users, actors, and talented individuals. The ultimate dream of this project is to foster a cultural exchange within the realm of art performance and acting.



The Acting Coach on Bigo Live marks a pivotal moment in the world of dramatic arts training. Monther Rayahneh's passion for his craft, combined with Bigo Live's dynamic platform, creates a unique opportunity for individuals to embark on an enriching journey into the world of acting. As the curtain rises on this transformative project, Bigo Live invites users worldwide to explore their potential, nurture their talent, and step into the limelight. Join The Acting Coach with Monther Rayahneh on Bigo Live and let the show begin!

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.





