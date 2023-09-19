Ncept3d Introduces 'My Cam Experience':Hering In A New Era Of Personalization For Higher Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) My CamExperience is more than great software, it sets a new gold standard for engaging with and integrating students into the camcommunity.” - Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEODENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Concept3D, a pioneer in digital camsolutions, has today announced the launch of its groundbreaking platform, My CamExperience. This state-of-the-art tool promises to redefine the way colleges and universities engage with their students, offering a level of personalization previously unseen in higher education.
Designed with the student journey in mind, My CamExperience addresses some of the most persistent challenges faced by institutions during crucial transitional periods, such as orientation week and camvisits.
“My CamExperience enables colleges and universities to provide every student with a personalized roadmap for their initial encounters with a school, fostering stronger community ties, boosting engagement, and enhancing student satisfaction from day one,” says Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO.“My CamExperience is more than great software, it sets a new gold standard for engaging with and integrating students into the camcommunity.”
One of the compelling features of My CamExperience is its power of personalization. The platform allows colleges to welcome visiting prospective students with tailored digital packages. No longer does a prospective student have to sift through a myriad of information to find what's relevant. Whether it's a potential major, a passion for dance, or an interest in environmental causes, students receive a curated package of events, sites, and opportunities that align precisely with their interests.
But the platform's capabilities extend beyond prospective students. The orientation process, often fraught with feelings of isolation and overwhelming choices, becomes a seamless and engaging experience. My CamExperience ensures that new students are oriented in a way that directly speaks to their individual passions and interests, greatly enhancing the likelihood of a smooth transition and improved student persistence.
My CamExperience seamlessly integrates with Concept3D's renowned virtual tours, interactive cammaps, and digital event calendar solution. By doing so, it not only enhances the value of each tool but amplifies their combined potential, evolving the traditional student touchpoints into dynamic, personalized engagements. In a world that increasingly values genuine connection and recognition, My CamExperience stands out as the pivotal tool reshaping higher education engagement.
Higher education institutions interested in learning more about My CamExperience can request additional information or join Concept3D at Booth #405 during the NACAC Conference from September 21 - 23.
Concept3D provides the ability to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform. Concept3D allows administrators to bring their camto life with visually stunning, immersive online experiences that improve camcommunications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. Serving the higher education community for over a decade, Concept3D clients include more than 700 universities and colleges, including over 70% of the top 100 U.S. universities, as well as live events, destinations, and sporting venues. For more information, visit Concept3D.
