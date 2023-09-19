Hamad International Airport Ranked Snd In Asia-Pacific And Middle East For Totalnnectivity

Doha, Qatar: According to the latest Airports Council International(ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) Airport Connectivity Index 2023, Hamad International Airport has been ranked second in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region for total connectivity.

This exceptional accomplishment underscores Hamad International Airport's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional connectivity for travelers worldwide. As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets concerning air connectivity relative to its population, the airport plays a pivotal role in nurturing global connections.

Developed in partnership with PwC, the ACI APAC & MID Airport Connectivity Report measures passengers' ability to access global air transport network, capturing both direct and indirect routes also factoring in quality of the service of each connection, such as destination choice, service frequency, onward connectivity, price, contributing to the passenger experience. The report was announced at the launch of the ACI APAC & MID Middle East office in Riyadh.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: "The findings of the report further validates Hamad International Airport's investment towards expanding its capacity through its multi-phased airport expansion project, which enables future growth and further connectivity building. This ultimately boosts local and global tourism and the aviation industry as a whole.”

“The Middle East stands out for its growth rate for total connectivity and has showcased the strongest recovery post COVID19 according to the report.” Engr. Badr concluded.

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) said:“Congratulations to Hamad Airport for its consistent efforts to enhance its air connectivity network. This serves as a testament to Hamad Airport's unwavering dedication to delivering a broader air connectivity, connecting people and places globally.”

Regarding its airline network, Hamad International Airport now impressively connects to over 170 destinations, cementing Qatar's reputation as the ultimate travel and sporting destination. Apart from its national carrier, Qatar Airways' rapid expansion this year, Hamad International Airport's position in ACI's air route connectivity index is also contributed by the commencement of multiple new airline partners, namely American Airlines, Finnair, Malaysia Airlines and Air Algerie and the resumption of Royal Air Maroc, which has allowed the airport's connectivity to varidestinations in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and North Africa.

During the first half of 2023, the airport experienced an impressive 33.5% increase in passenger traffic. This surge welcomed over 20 million passengers to the facility, reaffirming its staas the favored hub for millions of travelers.

Hamad International Airport embarked on its expansion journey with the introduction of Phase A of the growth plan in November 2022, featuring the spectacular indoor tropical garden known as ORCHARD. Phase B of the expansion plan, initiated in 2023, is set to significantly increase capacity to over 70 million passengers annually. This expansion is poised to solidify Hamad International Airport's position as an industry leader, especially in light of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) projection that passenger numbers in the Middle East will double by 2040.

Since its inception in 2014, Hamad International Airport has transformed the aviation industry with innovative experiences and breath-taking features. As the gateway to the State of Qatar and the Middle East, the airport continues to create memorable experiences for all its passengers. Welcoming hundreds of nationalities daily, Hamad International Airport is the ultimate link between East and West.

Head-quartered in Hong Kong, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East serves as the voice of 132 airport members, operating 623 airports across 47 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. Asia-Pacific and Middle East is the largest civil aviation market in the world in terms of traffic volumes. ACI represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members' ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders. In 2022, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East airports handled 2.09 billion passengers and 49 million tonnes of cargo.