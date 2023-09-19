Sino-Arabnference On Academicoperation Kicks Off In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities (AARU) Amr Ezzat Salama and the President of the Chinese Association for Higher Education (CAHE) Du Yubo inaugurated Tuesday in Amman a conference establishing an exchange mechanism for the Association of Chinese-Arab Universities and the Chinese-Arab Forum for Higher Education, with the participation of Arab and Chinese academics.
The conference and forum, jointly organized by the AARU and the CAHE, aims to enhance scientific and academic cooperation between Arab and Chinese universities, particularly in the fields of scholarships, academic exchange, organizing scientific conferences and cooperation in the field of teaching the Chinese language, scientific research, engineering, technology, energy and environment.
Salama stated in a speech that Chinese-Arab relations grew rapidly in the twenty-first century, evolving into a strategic partnership based on economic, scientific, technological, and cultural cooperation, as well as close coordination and cooperation in major international and regional issues.
He emphasized that many initiatives, agreements, and projects have been discussed and implemented between Chinese and Arab universities, most notably the establishment of ConfucInstitutes in a number of Arab countries to introduce the Chinese language and culture through variprograms and collaboration with local universities.
