Jordan Joins Germany In Celebration Of Its 50Th Annivery Of UN Membership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi participated in a reception held by Germany on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of its membership in the United Nations.
The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the high-level General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York.
Safadi conveyed His Majesty's congratulations to Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and wishes for continued progress and prosperity, as well as His Majesty's dedication to strengthen the bonds between the two countries in varifields.
MENAFN19092023000117011021ID1107099019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.