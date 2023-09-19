Edg Energy Unleashes 'Energypilot': A Game-Changing AI-Powered Energy Management Assistant

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the power of intuitive chat-based interactions, this revolutionary tool empowers facility stakeholders with seamless access to vital operational information. The Energy CoPilot delivers indispensable insights into asset performance, energy consumption patterns, and actionable recommendations, making it an indispensable resource for optimizing facility efficiency.

EdgEnergy Unleashes 'Energy CoPilot': A Game-Changing AI-Powered Energy Management Assistant

Unlocking the Power of Energy Management

Effective energy management can unlock substantial cost savings. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) reports that industrial energy efficiency measures have the potential to reduce energy bills by an impressive 20–30%. EdgEnergy, a pioneer in the field, recognizes the paramount importance of effective energy management in today's landscape.

Harnessing Data and AI for Smarter Decisions

The Energy CoPilot goes beyond traditional data analysis. By integrating data analytics and machine learning, it excels in dissecting energy consumption patterns and predicting maintenance needs. This not only enhances energy management strategies but also paves the way for more proactive and efficient operations.

Actionable Insights at Your Fingertips

Our AI Energy CoPilot offers facility managers and owners the ability to obtain actionable insights based on real-time data. With a simple query, users can gain a profound understanding of their energy usage, asset conditions, and more. It's not just about data; it's about taking immediate, informed actions.

Empowering Real-Time Decision-Making

Taking the promise of real-time decision-making to a new level, the AI Energy CoPilot empowers facility stakeholders to make instant decisions within their plants. This unprecedented capability contributes to a heightened level of grid interactivity for industrial facilities, leading to reduced operational costs, enhanced grid efficiency, and a significant reduction in Scope II emissions.

At

EdgEnergy , we are committed to empowering large energy consumers to regain control over their energy costs and reduce emissions. Our IoT and AI solutions are designed to optimize energy usage, save money, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

