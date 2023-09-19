Edcare Launches Innovative Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment Program In Denver

EDCare is pleased to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment Program in Denver.

Adolescent Group Therapy at EDCare

As a recognized provider of evidence-based eating disorder treatment since its establishment in 2001, EDCare is dedicated to creating a positive impact on the lives of individuals struggling with eating disorders. The launch of the Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program marks a significant expansion of their services to cater to the rising incidence of eating disorders among the younger population.

The program is specifically designed to assist adolescents and their families in addressing, discovering, and resolving the triggers behind their eating disorder. EDCare's empowerment-based treatment model equips every individual with essential skills, unwavering support from a multidisciplinary team, and comprehensive resources that create a transformative journey towards recovery and lifelong wellness.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 95% of individuals with eating disorders develop them between the ages of 12 and 25, often affecting adolescent girls the most. Detecting and addressing these disorders early on is pivotal for achieving long-term success and well-being.

"The increasing prevalence of eating disorders among adolescents underscores the importance of our new treatment program. Our commitment to nurturing young lives remains unwavering. As we introduce this needed program, we are driven by the goal of fostering healing and resilience in the face of these challenges, and are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our younger generation," says Erik Akhund, Chairman and CEO of EDCare.

EDCare's Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program in Denver complements the center's existing treatment options for adults, which include a partial hospitalization program, transitional intensive outpatient program, outpatient services, and their specialized Athlete EDGE® program. EDCare's center in Kansas also serves both adults and adolescents, ensuring a tailored approach to each group's unique needs. In Nebraska, their services are available exclusively to adults.

EDCare stands as a beacon of hope for families seeking expert and compassionate eating disorder treatment for their loved one. To learn more about the program or to schedule a free confidential assessment , please call 303-771-0861 or visit . EDCare is in-network with most major insurance companies, including Colorado Medicaid and TRICARE® , and offers affordable housing accommodations.

About EDCare: EDCare is a respected provider of evidence-based eating disorder treatment, committed to empowering individuals on their journey towards recovery and lasting wellness. With a proven track record since its founding in 2001, EDCare's comprehensive treatment programs are delivered by a team of certified professionals dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by eating disorders.

