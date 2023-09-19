Hton Air Quality Expert Offers Tips To Limit Indoor Exposure Tovid-19 And Flu Vies

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With new COVID-19 variants on the rise and flu season around the corner,

Horizon Air Solutions , a locally owned HVAC company serving Houston since 2016, says homeowners should ensure their homes have the proper ventilation and purification systems in place to combat contaminated air.

Horizon Air Solutions owner Jorge Bassante says homeowners should improve their home's HVAC and ventilation systems to fend off contaminants.

"Many homeowners think the air inside their houses is healthier than the air outside, but studies have shown that isn't always the case," said Jorge Bassante, owner and president of Horizon Air Solutions. "Indoor air pollutants are a growing concern, especially with COVID-19 and the flu vion the rise. Many homes aren't ventilated properly and don't have air purification systems installed. Many others have dirty ductwork that can blow pollutants around the home."

In places like Houston, air quality suffers as a result of its warm, urban climate, which makes it predisposed to higher ozone levels. This can contribute to airborne illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu. In Harris County, hospital admissions related to COVID-19 are continuing to rise on a weekly basis while they are down in the rest of Texas, according to news reports .

"With October designated as National Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Month, there's no better time to consider improving your home's air quality before it gets cold and we close our homes up again," he said. "There are a number of ways you can improve your home's air quality so your family can better protect itself from viruses like COVID and the flu."

Bassante said these include:

Bassante said homeowners should always consult a professional if they believe they are exposed to dangersubstances like carbon monoxide, radon or asbestos.

"This isn't something you want to risk by leaving it in the hands of someone who isn't certified and trained on dealing with these substances," he said. "Make sure your HVAC contractor is licensed and insured and has the certifications necessary to operate in your state."

About Horizon Air Solutions

Horizon Air Solutions is a locally owned and operated HVAC company serving the Houston area since 2016. The company offers HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services, and are indoor air quality experts. Horizon Air Solutions offers licensed and insured contractors that are certified to practice in the state of Texas. The company offers affordable services with no overhead costs and can provide financing options to qualified applicants. Horizon Air Solutions also offers bilingual consultants and technicians to meet customer needs. For more information about Horizon Air Solutions, please visit .

