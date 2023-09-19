Kazakh Government Approves Draft Of New Budgetde

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 19. The
Government of Kazakhstan approved the draft Budget Code in a new
edition, Trend reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov presented the
draft of the new Budget Code.
"A restriction has been introduced on the use of targeted
transfers from the National Fund only for critical infrastructure.
Relevant criteria have been introduced. Critical projects will
include construction, such as a factory, which will provide jobs
and additional taxes. Or life-supporting infrastructure. To
country-wide – such as the "Comfortable Schools" project, when
identical facilities are simultaneously built in several regions,"
he said.
In turn, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov added that
unified principles of the budget system have been established and a
scheme of inter-budgetary relations has been built.
"A mechanism for saving oil revenues has been introduced. The
new economic course outlined by the President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the address requires updating approaches
to the formation and implementation of budget policy. In this
regard, the new code ensures the consolidation of all financial
flows of the state, strict compliance with budget rules and the
accountability of quasi-public sector entities," Smailov said.
According to him, the budget code will become a framework and
flexible document that defines the basis for the distribution of
public finances.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107098997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.