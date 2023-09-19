Kazakhstan, Estonia Reaffirms Mutual Aspiration To Further Deepenoperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 19. The President
of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of
Estonia Alar Karis in New York, Trend reports.
During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of
strengthening cooperation between the two states in various
spheres.
Tokayev informed the interlocutor about large-scale social and
economic transformations in Kazakhstan, including those aimed at
attracting and protecting foreign investments.
The two sides reaffirmed their mutual aspiration to further
deepen cooperation in areas of common interest and exchanged
invitations for mutual visits.
Tokayev also discussed topical issues on the international
agenda and multilateral cooperation through the UN, the EU, and the
OSCE.
