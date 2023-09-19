Azerbaijan Destroys 'Mortira' Electronic Warfare Station Of Armenian Separatists (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijan's
anti-terrorist measures resulted in destruction of 'Mortira'
electronic warfare (EW) station of illegal Armenian armed
formations of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region, Trend reports.
The civilians and infrastructure facilities are not being
targeted and are not part of the ongoing anti-terrorist measures.
Only military targets belonging to the separatist regime's illegal
armed formations are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the
Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces
formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their
military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning
to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants
involved in construction and reconstruction works and Azerbaijani
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Armenian armed forces and the
Azerbaijani armed forces have been working in the region.
On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a
terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of
Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees
of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a
mine, previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which
haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed
by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian
peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral
statement].
The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack
that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim
Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov,
died on the spot.
