Tuesday, 19 September 2023 03:22 GMT

Western Azerbaijanmunity Appeals To Internationalmunity


9/19/2023 7:19:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Western Azerbaijan Community has appealed to the international community over ongoing Armenian provocations, Trend reports via the Community.

Will be updated

MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107098990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search