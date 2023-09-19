No Signs Of Strike Groups In Bela - Defense Forces

Yuriy Povkh, a spokesman for the joint press center of the Northern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Russian military facilities remain on the territory of Belarus, and a certain number of troops remain there to serve these facilities. As for the overall situation, there are no prerequisites or signs of the creation of strike groups of troops on the territory of Belathat would threaten to invade Ukraine right now," Povkh said.

According to him, the Wagner Group militants are involved as instructors to train the Belarusian Armed Forces, but their number is 'small'. Ukrainian intelligence agencies are monitoring the situation, the spokesman said.

He also noted that provocations on the border by the Belarusian side are constant. On the section of the common border, Belamaintains troops that provide cover for the state border.

At the same time, Povkh reminded that the Defense Forces continue to further equip the border area.

As reported, according to the National Resistance Center, less than a thousand terrorists from the Wagner Group remain in Belarus.