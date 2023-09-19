Partners Havemitted $76B In Security Assistance To Ukraine - Tin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said this in his opening remarks at the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on September 19, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In total, the United States and Ukraine's global partners have committed more than $76 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine's defense," Austin said.

He noted that Ukraine is getting what it needs for the current counteroffensive and to build the force that will ward off future aggression.

In particular, since the last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the United States has committed additional security-assistance packages totaling more than $2 billion. Those packages include urgently needed air defense, ammunition, and mine-clearing equipment, Austin said.

According to him, M1 Abrams tanks will be entering Ukraine "soon."

Austin also added that the United States would continue to work closely with its Ukrainian partners to ensure that all assistance is used effectively and safeguarded.

Austin urged the Contact Group to continue to foon air defense systems that save Ukrainian lives and preserve infrastructure and to increase the supply of ammunition, which is critically needed during the offensive.

He also thanked Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland for stepping up to lead coalitions that are tackling specific capabilities, such as Leopard tanks, F-16 training, and information technology.

Austin also announced that the United States was supplementing the F-16 training coalition with U.S.-based training.

He noted that partners' commitment to Ukraine was not just for the duration of one campaign. "It's a commitment to long-term security in Europe and beyond," he said.

The 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Tuesday began at Ramstein Air Base in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

In total, about 50 countries are members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. For the first time, Ukraine's new Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, is participating in the meeting of the Contact Group.

Photo: AA