UN Official: Libyan Dster Ced More Than 30,000 Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced on Tuesday that hurricane Daniel that ravaged Libya left out more than 30,000 refugees in the City of Derna, and 3,000 others in Ajdabiya.
This came in a virtual press conference where Assistant Chief of Mission Rana Ksaifi affirmed, "The situation on the ground is more than catastrophic with an unimaginable level of destruction, as homes, buildings, shops, hospitals and schools are almost completely submerged and thousands of people have lost everything."
"UNHCR has records that include more than 50,000 persons in Libya who are seeking asylum, including those who were living in areas affected by the floods. In addition to 2,800 internally displaced people from eastern Libya who were settled in Derna and more than 3,000 in Ajdabiya, as the disaster elevated their suffering into a new level," she said.
She pointed out that UNHCR is coordinating efforts to provide shelter, supplies and protection, as well as providing clean water, food and medical assistance for the victims.
She also said that humanitarian aid is being provided from everywhere around the world, through the air and land, to keep providing basic needs and are for the victims in Libya.
Ksaifi added that rebuilding Derna would take years due to the size of the catastrophic destruction of the storm. (end)
