Weintegrate Empowers Shopify Merchants To Manage Physical And Nomicles Tax Ne In Quickbooks Online

Automated instant integration makes the impossible, possible WeIntegrate's integration of sales tax between Shopify and QuickBooks Online is a game changer in the industry” - Jeff Siegel, CEO of Siegel Solutions and Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisorNEW YORK, NEWYORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- We Integrate, the leading provider of instant automated bookkeeping and intelligent synchronization between Shopify and QuickBooks Online (QBO), today announced the launch of its first-to-market solution that makes it possible for Shopify merchants to use QuickBooks Online for managing physical and economic newithout any additional sales tax software add-ons or manual adjustments.
By integrating actual sales and refunds from Shopify, WeIntegrate provides a level of operational control not commonly found in other automated bookkeeping apps. This newest game-changing capability bypasses QuickBooks' automated sales tax (AST) with Shopify's at-time-of-cart sales tax, providing flawlessly accurate reconciliation between Shopify and QuickBooks Online. Additional proprietary RPA logic, ensures that sales and refunds created in QuickBooks Online establish the necessary relationship between shipping addresses, enabling QuickBooks Online to accurately and automatically distinguish between physical sales tax agency reporting and sales that need to be tracked by QuickBooks' Economic Netool.
“WeIntegrate's integration of sales tax between Shopify and QuickBooks Online is a game changer in the industry,” said Jeff Siegel, CEO of Siegel Solutions and Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisor.“Managing physical and economic sales tax in QuickBooks Online can be daunting for eCommerce clients, but WeIntegrate's new automated solution significantly simplifies this process.”
“I feel like I tested every app that integrates Shopify with QuickBooks Online in search of a way to manage sales tax nexus,” said Roggen Frick, Vice President of Bear Iron Works.“WeIntegrate was the 8th app I tried, and finally, I found a solution for what seemed to be impossible. With WeIntegrate, sales tax from Shopify seamlessly integrates into QuickBooks Online in a way that accurately distinguishes between physical and economic nexus. It is simply impressive!”
WeIntegrate's new sales tax integration solution accurately manages sales tax nefor Shopify online sales in QBO, and also dynamically integrates sales tax for Shopify POS connections with multiple locations in multiple tax reporting locales.
About We Integrate
WeIntegrate automates the bookkeeping process between Shopify and QuickBooks online by instantly creating and updating data from sales, fulfillments, cancellations, and refunds. Shopify merchants and their bookkeepers benefit by the instant synchronization, elimination of data entry, increases in accuracy, reduction in time to reconcile, and simplification of tax preparation. A wizard-based self-service setup only takes a few minutes and the flow is so easy, you don't have to be an accountant to get started. For more information, visitat weintegrate.
