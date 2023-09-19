Tuesday, 19 September 2023 03:19 GMT

Tata Motors To Hikemercial Vehicles Prices By Up To 3% From Oct


9/19/2023 7:16:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from October 1, 2023.

The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company increased prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 per cent from April 1 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Govt Simplifies 'Transfer Of Vehicle Ownership' Through E-Sign Mahindra Recalls Over 1 Lakh Units Of XUV700 For Wiring Issue

MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107098931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search