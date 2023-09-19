From Extravagance To Essence: Redivering Kashmiri Weddings

Incorporating the wisdom of religitexts into our plea for simplicity in Kashmiri weddings, we find strong support for this noble cause:

Islamic Perspective

In Islam, simplicity is highly regarded, and extravagant spending is discouraged. The Quran mentions moderation and avoiding excessiveness in spending, as it encourages Muslims to give to those in need and to prioritize helping others over lavish expenditures (Quran 7:31).

“The most blessed marriage is the one with the least expenses.” – Prophet Muhammad (Al-Mu'jam al-Awsat)

Hindu Perspective

Hinduism, with its diverse traditions, also promotes simplicity in weddings. The ancient scriptures, such as the Manusmriti and the Bhagavad Gita, stress the significance of modesty and frugality. The Bhagavad Gita, for instance, teaches detachment from material possessions and the value of inner contentment.

Sikh Perspective

Sikhism, founded on the principles of equality, humility, and selflessness, advocates for simple and meaningful ceremonies. The Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, emphasizes the importance of humility and avoiding extravagance.

By aligning our plea for simplicity in Kashmiri weddings with these religiteachings, we honor our faith, promote social harmony, and contribute to the well-being of our community.

Additional Benefits for the Community:

Financial Stability: Extravagant weddings often result in financial burdens not only for the immediate families but also for the community at large, diverting resources from more essential needs.

Community Development: By practicing frugality in weddings, families can allocate resources toward community development initiatives such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Social Equality: Extravagant weddings can inadvertently create disparities within the community. Encouraging modest weddings fosters social equality, where all members can participate equally.

Cultural Preservation: Simplifying weddings better preserves cultural aspects, ensuring they are passed down to future generations intact.

Environmental Responsibility: A foon eco-friendly weddings aligns with the global movement toward sustainability, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone.

Social Cohesion: Shared values of simplicity in weddings create stronger bonds among community members, enhancing social cohesion and harmony.

Education and Empowerment: Resources saved from extravagant weddings can be channeled into educational programs, scholarships, and skill development initiatives, empowering the youth.

Philanthropy and Charity: Wedding celebrations can be an opportunity for charitable acts, supporting local charities or less fortunate community members in need.

Mental Health and Well-being: Simplifying weddings reduces stress and anxiety associated with planning extravagant events, leading to happier and more productive individuals.

Setting a Positive Example: Prominent community members choosing simplicity set a positive example for others to follow, fostering a culture of responsible celebration.

Tailpiece

In conclusion, embracing simplicity in weddings benefits not only individual families but the entire community. By making conscichoices to avoid extravagance, we pave the way for a stronger, more united, and prospercommunity that can collectively address its challenges and build a brighter future for all.

“Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance.” – CChanel

The message is clear: It's time to rekindle the true spirit of Kashmiri weddings by making them more about love, togetherness, and shared moments of joy. Letcherish the memories we create, not the extravagance we display. In doing so, we will pave the way for a brighter future filled with meaningful and sustainable celebrations.

Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon is a renowned Columnist & Motivational Speaker and an Associate Editor of the Weekly Publication 'Education Quill.' He currently serves as the Senior EDP Head at DD Target PMT Kashmir, a reputable institute renowned for its coaching classes in the medical/JEE/Foundation Classes

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now