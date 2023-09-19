Tuesday, 19 September 2023 03:19 GMT

'Jawan' Fever Grips Kashmir, Almost Jam-Packed First Weekend: Theatre Owner Vijay Dhar


9/19/2023 7:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With two days to go for its release, INOX Cinema theatre owner Vijay Dhar hopes“Jawan” is able to replicate the success of the last Shah Rukh Khan-starrer“Pathaan” in Srinagar.

The upcoming pan-India movie marks Shah Rukh's second theatrical offering in 2023, almost eight months after the stellar performance of“Pathaan”, which emerged as one of the biggest hit Hindi films of this year.

According to the makers,“Jawan” is a high-octane action thriller that“outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. Directed by Atlee, the film will hit the screens Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We opened pre-booking two days ago. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday are completely booked. We have only kept two shows for Friday because of the prayers. 'Pathaan' did great business and we are expecting a similar response to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan',” Dhar, a prominent educationist, told PTI.

While he expected“Pathaan” to do well given the fandom of Shah Rukh in the region, Dhar said he was surprised with the way Kashmiri audiences, especially young students, lapped up Hollywood film“Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan's biopic on theoretical physicist and father of the nuclear bomb, Robert J Oppenheimer.

Read Also SRK's 'Jawan' Screened in Handwara SRK's 'Jawan' Mints Rs 240 Cr In 2 Days

“We were not expecting the film to do so well. That was a real surprise for us,” he recalled about the Cillian Murphy starrer.

INOX Cinema is Kashmir's first multiplex - with three screens and a total capacity of 520 seats - was inaugurated in the Sonawar area on September 20, 2022 and showcased“Laal Singh Chaddha” on its opening day.

Three decades ago, there were no cinema halls in the Valley, Dhar said, adding the culture of movie watching is slowly getting established.

“There were no cinema halls 30-32 years ago. There was no online booking earlier, now it has opened and many get their tickets booked, but there are people who prefer to come and buy the ticket from the ticket window,” the self-proclaimed cinema lover said.

Dhar hopes theatrical releases get good response from the local audience, who would earlier travel to Jammu to watch their favourite stars on the big screen.

“Jawan” also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation,“Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107098923

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search