SRK's 'Jawan' Mints Rs 240 Cr In 2 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller“Jawan” has raised Rs 240.47 crore worldwide gross in two days, the makers said on Saturday.
The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.
“In just 2 days a 'handsome' Rs 240. 47 crore worldwide gross box office collection,” the production house Red Chilles Entertainment posted on its official social media pages.
“Jawan” is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star.
The movie collected Rs 129.6 crore worldwide gross on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally. On Friday, it raised Rs 110.87 worldwide. Read Also SRK's 'Jawan' Screened in Handwara Western Digital Holds Special Screening of 'Jawan' in Srinagar
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation,“Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
