Notably, the Indian Missions of the MEA are the first touch points for any international traveller coming into India – the Indian Citizen or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreigners (travelling to India) residing overseas.

Jyoti Mayal, President, of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) stated,“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has embarked on a transformational program to reform and strengthen its tendering and evaluation process in a holistic manner to select the right outsourced service providers. While the folies on L1 pricing, there is a strong emphasis on the four pillars of Quality Services, Sustainable and Viable Price, Data Protection and Security, and Ethical Practices and Integrity.”

She said that since the first impression of any individual travelling to India, the MEA must foon offering superior, efficient, and cost-effective services.

Commenting on the endeavour she also added,“It is important that the first impression of any individual travelling to India or having to work with any Indian Mission anywhere in the world needs to be impeccable, as the government is determined to work towards delivering the promise of New India. Therefore, the MEA and its Missions as true representatives of the Indian government to the world must foon offering superior, efficient, and cost-effective services as perhaps the first step in that direction.”

The president concluded by stating that India is positioning itself as a global leader in several sectors such as trade, cross-border services, citizen services, etc.

“As India marches towards a high momentum growth period, it will be critical to plan for factors that can impede progress and mitigate reputational and image risks for the Indian Government. Hence it became imperative for the government to foon the quality, reliability, and credibility of the service providers it engages with, to ensure services are delivered effectively, efficiently, and in line with established standards, else failure in service levels can erode confidence and trust in the government's capabilities, leading to public dissatisfaction. The foon quality also indicates that public resources are utilised wisely and that citizens receive the best possible value for money,” she added.

