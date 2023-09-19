3-Day Cultural Karavaan-Virt 2023 Begins At Tagore Hall

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A three-day Cultural Kaarvaan-Virasat 2023 was inaugurated today at Tagore Hall here. The event is being organized by Jashn-e-Adab in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.
This cultural spectacle aims to encapsulate the essence of the profound heritage enshrined within Hindustani literature, art, and culture.
ADVERTISEMENT
Over the course of the next three days, attendees will be treated to an array of captivating events, including engaging conversational sessions, the rhythmic harmony of Kavi Sammelan, and the soul-stirring verses of Mushaira, brought to life by eminent poets hailing from every corner of the nation.
In his address, the revered Padma Shri Prof Ashok Chakradhar, an illustripoet and author, underscored the enduring power of language that springs forth from the depths of human hearts. He eloquently expressed that when poetry thrives, language thrives, and in its absence, language languishes into oblivion, a slow and natural demise. Read Also Srinagar Premier League: Downtown Heroes Lead Standings Smart Parking Burns A Hole In Car Owners Pockets, Authorities Numb
Secretary Culture & Tourism, Syed Abid Rashid Shah, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the paramount responsibility entrusted upon the shoulders of the youth to safeguard the flame of cultural legacy. He articulated that the tapestry of art and literature mirrors the zeitgeist of its era. Should people falter to evolve with changing times, the very fabric of language and literature may inevitably fray, he added.
Urdu Poet and Founder of Jashn-e-Adab Foundation, Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, hailed the eternal vibrancy of Hindustani art, culture, and literature. He extolled the therapeutic balm that these artistic expressions offer in the midst of today's frenetic world.
The digital age, he affirmed, has ushered in a renewed interest among the youth to explore the riches of Hindi and Urdu, effectively bridging the gap between timeless art and modern platforms. This resurgent fascination is propelling Hindustani art towards mainstream prominence.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107098913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.