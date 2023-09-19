Skinises National Airwaynference

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care is organizing the 14th National Airway conference at SKIMS Auditorium. The inaugural ceremony will be on 9th September. The event is spread over four days.
The event is bringing together experts, practitioners, and innovators from across the country to discuss the latest advancements, and the best practices in airway management.
As per the details given by the organizing Chairman Prof. Showkat Ahmad Gurcoo and Organizing Secretary Dr Zulfiqar Ali, there was preconference CME exclusively dedicated to the teaching and training of Basic Airway on 7th September. A series of eight workshops have been organized to train the medical students and practitioners with the use of advanced gadgets of airway management with hands on training from experts who have come across all parts of the country.
The main conference will be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 with experts in the field from India and abroad who will be deliberating on the variissues to difficult airway management covering critical aspects of airway management. Some of the important highlights included will be basic airway management, recent advancements in airway technology, pediatric airway challenges, difficult airway scenarios, airway management in emergencies and airway research and innovation. The event will be attended by around 350 to 400 national and international delegates across India and abroad.
The founding Director of SKIMS Dr Ajit Kumar Nagpal will inaugurate the conference on 9th of September and will be the Chief Guest, while as the President of the All India Difficult Airway association will be the Guest of Honour. Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A Koul and Dean SKIMS Prof Bashir have expressed their best wishes for the event and expressed that the organisation of such events will help to improve the airway safety and better patient outcomes.
