LG Sinhays, 'Explore Opportunities For Pvt Investment'

Chairing a high-level meeting here on Monday to review the developmental scenario in the Budgam district, Sinha appraised the sector-wise implementation progress of centrally sponsored and the UT government schemes and the developmental projects in the district.

He directed the district administration to explore new opportunities for Private investment in the hospitality sector to provide a boost to tourism and to facilitate new industries.

“Youth engagement and education are another two key sectors which require dedicated foby the district officials,” Sinha said, while directing the Education department to prepare a roadmap to bring male-female literacy rate at par.

The Banks were directed to provide necessary financial assistance for employment and livelihood generation programmes for youth and women. The LG emphasized on promoting farmers producers organisation and exploring avenues for cooperatives in all the sectors.

He impressed upon the officers to adopt a proactive approach and make dedicated efforts to identify the eligible beneficiaries under PM Vishwakarma and other such schemes.

The LG also sought the progress of Transit Accommodation for the employees in Budgam, and passed explicit direction for the completion of the project by October 2024.

The meeting also discussed the arrangements being made by different departments in view of Gandhi Jayanti. The LG called for active participation of officials and every section of the society in all the events.

Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam gave a detailed overview of the development scenario in the district. He also apprised the LG on the progress made under Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Multi Dimensional Poverty Index- AmbitiPlan, Restoration of Heritage Sites etc.

Earlier, the LG interacted with varipublic delegations and assured them of appropriate action on the genuine demands and issues projected by them.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now